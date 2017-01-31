A garden full of Dutch flowers in Pengzhou

The Dutch business support office invited me to the opening of the’Dutch flower garden’ in Pengzhou, just north of chengdu. Since I had nothing better to do during Chinese new years, most people go to family, it seemed a nicely timed activity. “Penhzhou is famous for pollution”, a college said the day before I left. Turns out there is a huge petrochemical factory just one hour drive out of chengdu. But the garden was a two hour drive, and in a rural area so I want too worried about the air.

Upon arrival, we checked in at a ‘spa resort’ which was paid with compliments of the Pengzhou government, and went straight to a (fish hotpot) dinner prepared for us. We also made dumplings. The were some government representatives from China and Florists and gardeners from Holland. I sat down with the ‘dutch table’s with florists, gardeners and a flower bulb distributor. A company from Rotterdam had been the first to start distributing the Dutch grown tulip bulbs since 2006, right now the are about 20 to 30 gardens in China fully equipped with Dutch flowers. The Dutch flower industry exports 5 billion euro’s, this garden with 1.8 million flowers for 5 cents a piece represents just a percentage of that. Then the gardener’s from Holland design the garden which is made with the local team. Florists help with the decoration. The evening was ended with fireworks around 8pm, and after that we watched more fireworks from the outdoor spa. (Special to sit in a spa with 5 other Dutch people on New year’s evening, was cool to see fireworks all around us)

The next day marked the big event. There were so many people, mostly locals who came out this new year’s day to see the opening ceremony. Since I did not attribute a thing to the park, I felt strange to take the’VIP’ seat in front of the stage, together with the group from the night before. After some shows, there was an opening ceremony and speeches from the main people involved in the project. We then got the tour of the park, including an already lush greenhouse, but I decided to break away from the group and explore the park for myself. It is a huge park, which is amazing because it only took two months to build! I’m definitively visiting the park again in spring once the flowers are out!