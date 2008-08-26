Meanwhile, at the blind-Korean-GPS-marketed-witch-doctor’s house

I visited a very special practitioner on Friday the 22nd. A blind chiropractor called Mr Ahn, with a special approach. — for his diagnose, he touches certain body points, after which he gives lifestyle advice or prescribes natural medicines. The man has gained popularity, and people from all corners of Korea are lining up in front of his house. Interesting part of his popularity is the relation with GPS technology, an example how old traditions meets new technology in Korea.

Free GPS marketing

Mr Ahn was trained as an acupuncturist by a monk ever since he was just ten years old. At the age of forty, he had a car accident and became blind. At that point he became a chiropractor and became popular in an interesting way.

The CEO of an in car GPS company had a very sick son, the baby had something with his intestines. The hospital couldn’t do much, and planned a second operation in the same month. The CEO couldn’t stand the approach of the hospital and decided to visit mr Ahn.

The blind practitioner pressed his stomach, and closed the babies nose and anus. The mom had to breathe air through the babies mouth, and when she did, and the parents visited the hospital, the problems for the baby seem to have vanished.

The CEO was so happy with the result, that he made Mr. Ahn a point of interest on all GPS maps that were produced by his company, so people would be able to find the practitioner that saved his baby.

The point of interest is unique in the catalog, and its a good way for customers to find them. He lost his sight with a car, but gained popularity with the technology designed for cars.

So what did he tell me?

To be honest, I am not very open-minded towards alternative medication. My whole family works or has worked in a hospital at some point of time, including me. I prefer allopathic approaches to medical problems. Call it luck or coincidence, but I had the opportunity to visit him for free, and without a waiting in line, so I decided to experience his approach and see it for myself. Open minded towards the culture, and some curiosity I guess…

Inside the typical Korean house (no tables, and a big HD tv) I had to lie down on the floor, with my head on a pillow. He felt my hand and feet and told me that I had a high salt concentration. He told me that jogging would be the best sport for me to keep cholesterol levels low in the future. Then he explained that I was to stressed, and that I should take things more slowly. He started to write something in Braille and finished with a joke.

The advice was pretty general, jogging reduces cholesterol and everyone thinks they are stressed. The only thing that really struck me is his story about the salt. The Dutch cuisine is generally accented with salts, while the Korean cuisine is accented more towards sugar and sour tastes. I prefer to eat a lot of salt, and his immediate response that I ate to much of it, still boggles my mind today. What do you think?