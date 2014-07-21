A long weekend in Limburg

My father in law came over from Korea. A rare occasion so Suna and me wanted to do something special. Whilst planning his trip, we realized that during his last visit, we had already shown him most of the popular spots we knew. But not the southern provence of Limburg! After booking a holiday house, we decided to give him a full tour in that area, we visited Maastricht, Aachten (DE), Monschou (DE) and Spa Francorchamps. It was a nice week. Had a chance to run in the area, made barbeque in the yard, played games (go-stop is a Korean card game) and I got some reading done there. Since we were planning to visit Andre Rieu (small video here) we booked tickets on our last night there. People around me think Andre Rieu is a bit corny with his popular waltz music. Actually, I haven’t seen Andre play his instrument that much, but he is such an outstanding character, it really makes the show!

