Anniversary at Sheshan

Suna and I are celebrating our one year anniversary this weekend. At first we were aiming to go abroad or to another city in China, instead we saved the trouble and went to She mountain, a bit (20 min by metro) closer to home. We visited She mountain a few times before and liked the quietness and the nature. We did some research and thought the Sofitel resort looked best on the pictures. After arrival, we had a swim in the indoor pool. Then we dressed for a dinner in the la Vie restaurant. They served south Asian food there, which reminded us of our honeymoon. We shared memories of the last year together. After dinner we had a walk in the area. The Sofitel Sheshan is recommended to visit during the summer, it’s surrounded by various pools. We were lucky having a warm day in October and spend the day at the spa and on the beach.