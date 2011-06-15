Just went to the gocart track with UnitedStyles colleagues, followed by a Korean BBQ.
It was time to do something special with the team, and since we have a go-cart center 5 min from our office, we went all together. For
Most, it was a first racing experience. I lost from a girl but will not tell you who. Well, it was a lot of fun!
At the same time a little sad because it’s Angelique ‘s last intern day at Unitedstyles. She has shown hard work and proactive attitude and I’m sad time flew by so quickly.
2 thoughts on “Annual Unitedstyles gocart challenge”
Thank you Joop for your best wishes! I had a good time working at United Styles and I am happy to have met the whole team. I will be very curious to know how things will turn out for you guys and I want to wish you and UnitedStyles the best wishes too! A bit sad that I am leaving though, time flew by too fast! It was a nice night tonight, a good closure. Go carting was so exciting!! And Korean BBQ was nice too! I think I found a new craving ;).
Hi, happy that i stumble on this in bing. Thanks!