Bruggenloop Rotterdam

Ran the ‘Bruggenloop’ in Rotterdam together with my dad and Gijs. The fifteen kilometers went smooth and I finished five minutes faster compared to last year. Apperantly there aren’t a lot of vibram shoes yet as people like this photographer insisted of taking a photo of only my shoes. There was one real barefoot runner, kind of risky because there was glass on the court. Anyway, Gijs thought it was funny how my shoes got attention and snapped a picture of the scene, right in front of stadium ‘de kuip’ in Rotterdam.