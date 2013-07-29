Celebrating summer



Due to Suna’s business trip in the UK, I’ve decided to have some time off with friends. So we organized a ‘back to basic’ evening where we would camp outside. It was fun setting up the camp, go for a swim and build a fire to prepare food on. We chatted away into the evening and I was so tired I slept very deeply. The next morning I woke up by the sound of birds and a ship that was passing by. Even though of all the trouble, I was very relaxed from the camping experience!

We took it easy in the morning and headed back, actually just in time because a huge thunderstorm broke loose as soon as we came home. We enjoyed this summer storm with a coffee at the shack in the backyard. When my friends left I went to see a football match in Amsterdam with my family; the first half was quite boring so I nearly fell asleep but the second half was very exciting!