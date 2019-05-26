We spend the weekend in Miansi Town, close to Wenchuan 汶川. it’s only about two hour drive from Chengdu. We spend our time in the Dayu Farm House （汶川大禹农庄）. The farm house received us very well, very kind and hospitable. In the afternoon we enjoyed the hot-springs. In the evening after dinner, there was a bonfire with dancing.
From early May until the first week of June it’s cherry season. As we we’re late in the season, we had to go all the way up the mountain.
2,499 thoughts on “Cherry plucking in Wenchuan 汶川”
tod three rivers casino
csu hypercasinos
cbj caesars online casino
http://www.zetia.us.org
http://www.cafergot0i0.com
ohz free slots hollywood
bzn monopoly slots
iks cbd pure hemp oil
dbg play free mr cashman slots
xwg best online slots
fmm best hemp oil
iwp maryland live casino online
grn free blackjack vegas world
http://www.elimite.us.com
fmz absolutely free casino slots games
sdg cbd oil benefits
hjc absolutely free slots
dgg hallmark casino online
qgo vegas world casino games
xza paradise casino
fum strongest cbd oil for sale
write my essay online
lur online gambling for real money
oyc gsn casino slots
nkp stn play online casino
rxe cbd oil canada
qxt usa casinos no deposit free welcome bonus
http://www.clindamycin.team
ipw cbd oil for sale
yzs jackpot party casino slots
ktt real vegas casino games free
awb heart of vegas slots
crq grand falls casino
iss free slot play no download
yvp cbd oil benefits
http://benicar.network
wfw old vegas slots
icv no deposit win real cash
pcw charlottes web cbd oil
qqf gamepoint slots
htx stn play online casino
sxv real casino games slots free
ufm paradise casino
prs where to buy cbd oil
http://www.skelaxin.us.com
http://www.albendazole.us.org
dpc free vegas slots
lkq 300 free slots no download
http://synthroid247.us.org