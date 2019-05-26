Cherry plucking in Wenchuan 汶川

We spend the weekend in Miansi Town, close to Wenchuan 汶川. it’s only about two hour drive from Chengdu. We spend our time in the Dayu Farm House （汶川大禹农庄）. The farm house received us very well, very kind and hospitable. In the afternoon we enjoyed the hot-springs. In the evening after dinner, there was a bonfire with dancing.
From early May until the first week of June it’s cherry season. As we we’re late in the season, we had to go all the way up the mountain.
