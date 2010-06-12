Chongming island offers park/camping outside Shanghai

Today we visited the Dong Ping national park just outside of Shanghai. I’m sure this island will be the next hot spot for Shanghai (and China) travelers and company outings; Why? It’s green, featured great (clean) facilities and we received friendly service for a good price. A quiet forest with lakes, but also activities like rock climbing, gocarts racing, BBQ, horse riding etc. and camping area’s. We spent our day walking around the park. It’s not all peaches and cream, don’t expect offroad tracks (I did), it’s all asphalt route, besides this, the project manager made sure that the visitors know their Chinese sing alongs, but more about that, first the location:

How we got there: We took the traditional ferry from Wusong Port in the early morning (accesable by Metro). you don’t have to buy a ticket in advance. There are two ferry’s going there (well today), one at 7 and one at 8:10. We took the one at 7 and were at the Chong Ming park one hour later. Address of the port: No.100, Songpu Road, Baoshan District (021-56671202), or see the map below. Bus However, these days the island is also available through a bridge just outside Shanghai. But we wanted to take the ferry as we were traveling light. Total duration about one hour. We took the bus back at the end of the day and spent about 1.5 hours, but ended up in the center at the Shanghai Circus. We were a bit shocked of the 70 RMB entrance price. Wasn’t sure to expect a funpark or a national park. Upon entrance of the park, we saw loads of Chinese renting bikes, which all rode off to the actual funpark (o really?!) which was just a few km away. We decided to walk instead and try to avoid all the hectic (which was the point of going there in the first place). We stumbled upon a teahouse where we basically spent the morning trying tea and enjoying the sun, which just started to break through. After that, we got a bit hungry so we wondered off again. Oh, I mentioned the music right? The project manager indeed made sure that people can sing along with today’s popsongs. Every few meters there is a speaker featuring the tunes. At one point there were game sounds and explosions. After about 2km, I smelled the hint of meat being roasted. Unaware of this, I told Suna it would be awesome to do a barbecue that day, but I honestly I didn’t expect the serviced barbecue in the park. It was well done, area’s for camping (20rmb for 1 tent) and chalet style houses where we could rent a barbecue and buy some meat. We kicked back with a beer and watched Chinese schoolkids play games in the grass.

At the teahouse drinking tea and relaxing in the sun. Serviced barbecue. Rent a BBQ for 30 rmb and order the meat on location.