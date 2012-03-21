Spent a long weekend in Daejeon. Unfortunately, I got sick before I came to Korea, and it only got worse during my trip. So in the end I didn’t leave the house much. However, on Sunday we spent the day at Boryeong beach, a small fisher village at the west side of Korea. (famous for mud festival) After a walk we went for Sunday lunch. When we were eating barbecued oysters, the local police (off duty) came in and and did some soju (Korean Vodka) shots with us. The rest of the time we had some chances to eat.