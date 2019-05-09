To promote an active lifestyle, Dr. Panda’s head company TAL Education Group, prompted our HR to run a 10km run. I was very surprised with the turnout of the entire team. We outsourced the organization of the event, which was a very good idea. Not only did they provide water, they also provided the nametags, drone footage and everything. All and all a great event.
Personally I didn’t run for a while, so this event marked also a nice external motivation to pick that up again. Being one of the oldest teammates in this company, I felt I had to train well, so I got up at 6am twice a week to run besides the Jin river in Chengdu. As the event was nearing, I got worried with the temperature in Chengdu. Luckily, it rained and the temperature dropped to only 20 degrees. The whole company started running. As the track was short, I wanted to run a fast time. So I started to accelerate and I managed to finish first. I’m very satisfied! I’ll run more often. There is something about the runner lifestyle, getting in shape is just one benefit.
505 thoughts on “Dr. Panda 8.8km”
Fantastic beat ! I wish to apprentice while you amend your site, how could i subscribe
for a blog web site? The account aided me a acceptable deal.
I had been a little bit acquainted of this your broadcast offered bright clear concept
Aw, this was a very nice post. Spending some time and actual effort to generate a very good article… but what can I say… I procrastinate a lot and never manage to get anything done.
Its like you read my mind! You seem to understand so much approximately this, like you wrote the book in it or
something. I think that you can do with some % to drive the message house a little bit, but other
than that, this is great blog. A fantastic read. I’ll certainly be back.
Thank you for any other informative web site. Where else may I am getting
that kind of info written in such an ideal way?
I have a venture that I am just now working on, and
I’ve been at the look out for such information.
I believe this is one of the so much important information for me.
And i am glad reading your article. But should statement
on few basic issues, The web site taste is perfect, the articles is actually excellent : D.
Excellent task, cheers