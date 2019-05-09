To promote an active lifestyle, Dr. Panda’s head company TAL Education Group, prompted our HR to run a 10km run. I was very surprised with the turnout of the entire team. We outsourced the organization of the event, which was a very good idea. Not only did they provide water, they also provided the nametags, drone footage and everything. All and all a great event.
Personally I didn’t run for a while, so this event marked also a nice external motivation to pick that up again. Being one of the oldest teammates in this company, I felt I had to train well, so I got up at 6am twice a week to run besides the Jin river in Chengdu. As the event was nearing, I got worried with the temperature in Chengdu. Luckily, it rained and the temperature dropped to only 20 degrees. The whole company started running. As the track was short, I wanted to run a fast time. So I started to accelerate and I managed to finish first. I’m very satisfied! I’ll run more often. There is something about the runner lifestyle, getting in shape is just one benefit.
51 thoughts on “Dr. Panda 8.8km”
Hey there! I know this is kinda off topic however ,
I’d figured I’d ask. Would you be interested in trading links or maybe guest writing a blog post or vice-versa?
My blog goes over a lot of the same topics as yours and I think we
could greatly benefit from each other. If you happen to be interested feel free to send me an e-mail.
I look forward to hearing from you! Wonderful blog by
the way!