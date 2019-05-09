Dr. Panda 8.8km

To promote an active lifestyle, Dr. Panda’s head company TAL Education Group, prompted our HR to run a 10km run. I was very surprised with the turnout of the entire team. We outsourced the organization of the event, which was a very good idea. Not only did they provide water, they also provided the nametags, drone footage and everything. All and all a great event.
Personally I didn’t run for a while, so this event marked also a nice external motivation to pick that up again. Being one of the oldest teammates in this company, I felt I had to train well, so I got up at 6am twice a week to run besides the Jin river in Chengdu. As the event was nearing, I got worried with the temperature in Chengdu. Luckily, it rained and the temperature dropped to only 20 degrees. The whole company started running. As the track was short, I wanted to run a fast time. So I started to accelerate and I managed to finish first. I’m very satisfied! I’ll run more often. There is something about the runner lifestyle, getting in shape is just one benefit.
I visit every day a few sites and sites to read articles, however this web site offers feature based writing.
I intended to write you that little bit of observation to help say thank you as before with the wonderful secrets you’ve contributed in this article. It’s really strangely generous of you to convey extensively what many people could possibly have offered for sale as an e book to end up making some profit on their own, certainly since you could have tried it in case you desired. The solutions also acted like the easy way to be certain that many people have the same passion the same as my very own to grasp a whole lot more with reference to this issue. I am certain there are numerous more pleasant opportunities ahead for many who discover your blog.
