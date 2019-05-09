To promote an active lifestyle, Dr. Panda’s head company TAL Education Group, prompted our HR to run a 10km run. I was very surprised with the turnout of the entire team. We outsourced the organization of the event, which was a very good idea. Not only did they provide water, they also provided the nametags, drone footage and everything. All and all a great event.
Personally I didn’t run for a while, so this event marked also a nice external motivation to pick that up again. Being one of the oldest teammates in this company, I felt I had to train well, so I got up at 6am twice a week to run besides the Jin river in Chengdu. As the event was nearing, I got worried with the temperature in Chengdu. Luckily, it rained and the temperature dropped to only 20 degrees. The whole company started running. As the track was short, I wanted to run a fast time. So I started to accelerate and I managed to finish first. I’m very satisfied! I’ll run more often. There is something about the runner lifestyle, getting in shape is just one benefit.
1,376 thoughts on “Dr. Panda 8.8km”
hua online casino
ciy online casino real money
qod casino games
mjs play online casino
hyi casino slots
qov play online casino
xsm casino play
dzp real money casino
dhl casino games
uom casino online slots
jef free casino games
ysg free casino games online
lmw casino game
oty real money casino
prednisone 20mg online
Hey There. I found your blog using msn. This is an extremely well
written article. I’ll be sure to bookmark it and return to read more
of your useful information. Thanks for the post. I will certainly comeback.
jye casino online slots
buy lexapro online
can you buy amoxicillin over the counter uk
wqw casino games
erv casino real money
gyl free casino
ovz no deposit casino
mtz online casino games
kss free casino
ibx casino slots