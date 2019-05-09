To promote an active lifestyle, Dr. Panda’s head company TAL Education Group, prompted our HR to run a 10km run. I was very surprised with the turnout of the entire team. We outsourced the organization of the event, which was a very good idea. Not only did they provide water, they also provided the nametags, drone footage and everything. All and all a great event.
Personally I didn’t run for a while, so this event marked also a nice external motivation to pick that up again. Being one of the oldest teammates in this company, I felt I had to train well, so I got up at 6am twice a week to run besides the Jin river in Chengdu. As the event was nearing, I got worried with the temperature in Chengdu. Luckily, it rained and the temperature dropped to only 20 degrees. The whole company started running. As the track was short, I wanted to run a fast time. So I started to accelerate and I managed to finish first. I’m very satisfied! I’ll run more often. There is something about the runner lifestyle, getting in shape is just one benefit.
1,676 thoughts on “Dr. Panda 8.8km”
bdb casino online
yjc casino slots
lrv online casino real money
xqu hemp oil for pain
xnx casino online
pzx free casino games
hkm casino online
cialis on line
eas casino play
vrd casino slots
dfc online casino real money
xqd online casino real money
dsf casino online slots
rej casino online
brr hemp oil benefits dr oz
hrs online casino real money
fde no deposit casino
oks casino online slots
qab cbd
vdb free casino games with bonus
unm casino slot free
bnr online casinos real money
rno totally free slots no download
agj free casino games with bonus
owc 100 best usa casinos with best codes
rui casino slot