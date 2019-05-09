To promote an active lifestyle, Dr. Panda’s head company TAL Education Group, prompted our HR to run a 10km run. I was very surprised with the turnout of the entire team. We outsourced the organization of the event, which was a very good idea. Not only did they provide water, they also provided the nametags, drone footage and everything. All and all a great event.
Personally I didn’t run for a while, so this event marked also a nice external motivation to pick that up again. Being one of the oldest teammates in this company, I felt I had to train well, so I got up at 6am twice a week to run besides the Jin river in Chengdu. As the event was nearing, I got worried with the temperature in Chengdu. Luckily, it rained and the temperature dropped to only 20 degrees. The whole company started running. As the track was short, I wanted to run a fast time. So I started to accelerate and I managed to finish first. I’m very satisfied! I’ll run more often. There is something about the runner lifestyle, getting in shape is just one benefit.
1,798 thoughts on "Dr. Panda 8.8km"
Hey! I could have sworn I’ve been to this blog before but after checking through
some of the post I realized it’s new to me. Anyways,
I’m definitely delighted I found it and I’ll be bookmarking and checking back frequently!
Simply desire to say your article is as astounding. The clearness in your put up is simply cool and that i
could suppose you are a professional in this subject.
Fine along with your permission let me to seize your RSS feed to stay updated with imminent post.
Thank you one million and please continue the enjoyable work.
Great post. I was checking constantly this blog and
I’m impressed! Extremely useful info particularly the last part :) I care for such information much.
I was looking for this certain information for a long time.
Thank you and best of luck.
Thank you for being our lecturer on this niche. I actually enjoyed
your own article a lot and most of all enjoyed how you
really handled the aspect I widely known as controversial.
You happen to be always really kind towards readers like me and assist me to in my everyday living.
Thank you.
I every time emailed this webpage post page to all
my friends, because if like to read it after that
my contacts will too.
