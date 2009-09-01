Eating bacon in Daejeon

Everytime when I return to Korea, the comic graph by Randall Munroe pops into my head. Who knows if bacon is really that bad, but I have a feeling that I should not eat it too often. I never really liked bacon, until I ate it in Korea. While living there, I had to compensate the barbeques with a lot of running, leaving little time to feast on this pork/alcoholic delights on a daily basis. Can say a lot about how great the country is, but end of line in terms of food; Koreans just love bacon, where else do families give each other “spam giftsets” for thanksgiving? I spent last weekend in South Korea and just had to give in to eating some Samgyeopsal (ì‚¼ê²¹ì‚´) again. As sophisticated as it gets, this was the best barbecue I had all summer! 70% of the Koreans like this particular dish so much, that they eat it every week. Just remember what Miss Piggy said: “never eat more then you can lift”!
