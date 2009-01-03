Gloomy skies over Osaka

This is one of Japan’s most famous castles, it played a major role in the unification of Japan during the sixteenth century of the Azuchi-Momoyama period. Osaka Castle is situated on a plot of land roughly one kilometer square. It is built on two raised platforms of landfill supported by sheer walls of cut rock, using a technique called Burdock piling, each overlooking a moat. The central castle building is five stories on the outside and eight stories on the inside, and built atop a tall stone foundation to protect its occupants from sword-bearing attackers. en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Osaka_Castle

Shin-Sai-bashi – Do you see that shopping street next to the building with the Diesel advertisement? (bright path on right side of picture) That’s Shin Sai Bashi; The shopping area of Osaka. Fabulous. Absolutely love it. Downside is it was far too crowded to shoot all of the stylish people. This picture is taken from the roof terrace (full of trees) of a shopping mall. Had some warm green tea with this view, breathtaking Japan!

Confusing metro here, alas for me.