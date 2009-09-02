I have experienced some Chinese culture, one of the things that made me interested in the country were the fireworks. In The Netherlands, we can only light fireworks for a number of hours per year, during new years eve. From the age of six, I used to spend every new years eve with my Chinese friends (in a small town Chinese restaurant) to celebrate the new year and to play with authentic Chinese fireworks.

Now I am actually living in China, I decided to live in a recently finished residential compound. When signing off, I knew the place would be clean and new, but I did not consider that recently married couples moving in are accompanied with a lot of … noise. While I’m watching every ‘entry ceremony’ with enjoyment, I decided to record one when I heard firework on a early Saturday morning. The only thing I can think when I start my day like this is: Good morning China!