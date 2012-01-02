After a good few months in Shanghai, we finally got some time in the nature again as we went horseback riding in tge mountains of Suzhou, a city close to Shanghai.
Thank you, Dirk Jan, for arranging this!
For the people living in Shanghai: it’s worthwhile the effort. Suzhou is close to Shanghai. (30 minutes by high-speed train) a horseback ride for about 2 hours will cost you 200 rmb which is a fair price. If you can ride, you are free to gallop as you wish.
4 thoughts on “Horseback riding in Suzhou”
cool ! I like it and I like your horse boy better !
Hi, I was trying to find a place in china to go horseback riding, and I was just wondering where exactly the stables were? if you would be able to email me that would be awesome hlidrbau@gmail.com I am currently in China and would love to go to Suzhou to go ride!
Oh sorry i do not have them at hand
I’ll right away snatch your rss feed as I can not find your email subscription link or newsletter service.
Do you have any? Please allow me understand in order that
I may subscribe. Thanks.