Horseback riding in Suzhou

After a good few months in Shanghai, we finally got some time in the nature again as we went horseback riding in tge mountains of Suzhou, a city close to Shanghai.

Thank you, Dirk Jan, for arranging this!

For the people living in Shanghai: it’s worthwhile the effort. Suzhou is close to Shanghai. (30 minutes by high-speed train) a horseback ride for about 2 hours will cost you 200 rmb which is a fair price. If you can ride, you are free to gallop as you wish.