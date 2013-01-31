Suna had lost the padlock key at the airport. At first we were frustrated that we couldn’t get to her stuff but with an ordinary paperclip and 5 minutes, we were unpacking! I simply used one paperclip, broke it in two and used both ends to wrickle the padlock open. I never imagined it would be that easy!
One thought on “I’ll Never Trust a Padlock Again”
