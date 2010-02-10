When I was walking to work this morning, I spotted some items being sold on street by a merchant. When I had a look, I noticed they were Chinese medicine. I’m not afraid to take legal Chinese medicine, perhaps to cure a sport injury or fight an upcoming fever, but these items are quite something else.
Apparently, the items on the left are tiger penises (good for stemina?) and on the items on the right are goat horns. It’s also common to see tiger claws.
He laughed when I asked if it was okay if I took a picture.
12 thoughts on “Illegal Chinese medicine”
it works however.
and these guys may be someone who really understand the ancient stuff of chinese medicine :)
tiger pennis that long? really?? @@
What in the middle, Is it teeth?
There are also some parts from the inside of the tiger body ;-)
Actually Chinese medicines using endangered tiger parts DON’T work. There have been scientific tests for years and not one scrap of evidence has been gained despite efforts. The illegal wildlife trade supplies the TCM and is the largest cause of the tiger population plummeting, amongst other species. Anyone that has any part of it should be ashamed of themselves.
