When I was walking to work this morning, I spotted some items being sold on street by a merchant. When I had a look, I noticed they were Chinese medicine. I’m not afraid to take legal Chinese medicine, perhaps to cure a sport injury or fight an upcoming fever, but these items are quite something else.
Apparently, the items on the left are tiger penises (good for stemina?) and on the items on the right are goat horns. It’s also common to see tiger claws.
He laughed when I asked if it was okay if I took a picture.
708 thoughts on “Illegal Chinese medicine”
wps online casino games
zwk casino play
xih empire city casino online
bbw hemp oil for dogs
ovt best online casinos
rrh online casino real money
upl free full casino games download
zql cbd oil for sale walmart
wyx cbd oil for sale walmart