When I was walking to work this morning, I spotted some items being sold on street by a merchant. When I had a look, I noticed they were Chinese medicine. I’m not afraid to take legal Chinese medicine, perhaps to cure a sport injury or fight an upcoming fever, but these items are quite something else.
Apparently, the items on the left are tiger penises (good for stemina?) and on the items on the right are goat horns. It’s also common to see tiger claws.
He laughed when I asked if it was okay if I took a picture.
792 thoughts on “Illegal Chinese medicine”
uao hemp oil arthritis
qey best online casinos
guh casino bonus codes
ifk buy cbd oil
gtg high five casino slots
xru casinos online
tdc free slot games online
ewh best online casinos
bio casino real money
fkf hollywood casino
yxc can play zone casino free
eua pure cbd oil
ule buffalo slots
rke casino slots
gcw free las vegas casino games
ysz online casino
gzh organic hemp oil
bgq free slots hollywood
tce slot machine free
hzu hemp oil extract
lku casino online slots
rnp play casino
fot zone online casino games
ikb casino slots
eqd play real casino slots free
hcn 100 most popular free slots
qas hemp oil vs cbd oil
xaz goldfish slots
orw empire casino online
gty best online casinos
ygw green roads cbd oil
yos fortune bay casino
opv download free casino games
yxm freeslots.com slots
yeg casino game
fmz play slots online
mgq cbd oil florida
lfe free casino games online
jsm online slot machines
aiq buy cbd new york
lqa cbd oil benefits
fpd where to buy cbd oil
gsl cbd oil canada online