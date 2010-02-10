When I was walking to work this morning, I spotted some items being sold on street by a merchant. When I had a look, I noticed they were Chinese medicine. I’m not afraid to take legal Chinese medicine, perhaps to cure a sport injury or fight an upcoming fever, but these items are quite something else.
Apparently, the items on the left are tiger penises (good for stemina?) and on the items on the right are goat horns. It’s also common to see tiger claws.
He laughed when I asked if it was okay if I took a picture.
2,052 thoughts on “Illegal Chinese medicine”
