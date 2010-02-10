When I was walking to work this morning, I spotted some items being sold on street by a merchant. When I had a look, I noticed they were Chinese medicine. I’m not afraid to take legal Chinese medicine, perhaps to cure a sport injury or fight an upcoming fever, but these items are quite something else.
Apparently, the items on the left are tiger penises (good for stemina?) and on the items on the right are goat horns. It’s also common to see tiger claws.
He laughed when I asked if it was okay if I took a picture.
3,109 thoughts on “Illegal Chinese medicine”
hqj free slots
ost casino games no download no registration
tql best place to gamble in vegas
eyw hollywood slots
mex 50 lions free slots
afj hollywood casino free slots
uuy casino bonus codes
yog bonus casino
tuo big fish casino download free
ccq freeslots.com slots