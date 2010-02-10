When I was walking to work this morning, I spotted some items being sold on street by a merchant. When I had a look, I noticed they were Chinese medicine. I’m not afraid to take legal Chinese medicine, perhaps to cure a sport injury or fight an upcoming fever, but these items are quite something else.
Apparently, the items on the left are tiger penises (good for stemina?) and on the items on the right are goat horns. It’s also common to see tiger claws.
He laughed when I asked if it was okay if I took a picture.
3,194 thoughts on “Illegal Chinese medicine”
dyp hollywood casino free slots online
qhk play free slot machines with bonus spins
bvv lady luck casino caruthersville
yzv 200 free slot games
qwv slot machine free
Quality of generic cialis online pharmacy Buy Cialis Online generic cialis buy online
azx pch slots
bky cashman casino slots
cafergot for sale
Splitting cialis pills http://cialisknfrx.com poppers and cialis 20mg
aqf free slots games
ezs show all free slots games
dcv empire city online casino
uqg slots of vegas casino
qon hemp oil for pain
iqr free casino slots bonus games
zvl casino games free
http://cleocingel.us.com
qmc gambling sites
rin las vegas casinos free slots
hge play free vegas casino games
xsa free penny slot machine games
xsc free penny slots online
igc nutiva hemp oil
gdu gsn casino
rff casino play for free
Generic cialis overnight Buy Generic Cialis Online sell cialis generic
ppp all slots casino
urr free 777 slots no download
yqn play free for real money
Generic cialis Buy Cialis Online buy online cheap cialis generic
zithromax pills
owg 200 free slot games
gaq paradise casino
gem cbd oil uk
fxy cbd oil cost
gwp slot machines
ayi free penny slots
aaq slots online free
help write an article
tng free online slots vegas world
xig hot shot casino slots
naa free online casino games vegas