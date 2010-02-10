When I was walking to work this morning, I spotted some items being sold on street by a merchant. When I had a look, I noticed they were Chinese medicine. I’m not afraid to take legal Chinese medicine, perhaps to cure a sport injury or fight an upcoming fever, but these items are quite something else.
Apparently, the items on the left are tiger penises (good for stemina?) and on the items on the right are goat horns. It’s also common to see tiger claws.
He laughed when I asked if it was okay if I took a picture.
3,308 thoughts on “Illegal Chinese medicine”
Yasmin ed tabs cialis pills buy http://cialisknfrx.com cheap generic cialis pills
afj play casino
sjx casino online
Cialis for cheap Buy Generic Cialis Online cialis 20mg
Buy online cialis Buy Cialis Online generic cialis 20mg best buy cancun
qsg play casino
Cialis 20 mg tablets buy generic cialis online buying cialis at shoppers drug mart
dvo best online casinos
ddd free casino games