Köttbullar in Shanghai

imageWhile I was studying in Sweden, I made a Chinese friend in my year. He studied logistics and implicitly wanted to work at Ikea. So he did: now, two years later he is a manager in the Shanghai branch, combining his language and culture experience with his market knowledge.

I was hoping to meet him today, but frankly we came for one reason only: Swedish food. Especially Köttbullar (Swedish meatballs), Kanelbullar (cinnamon Buns) and godis (candy). Funny how cheap IKEA food can be such an attraction.

 

 

 

  6. Marcusfronmark

    I ate on IKEA Shanghai as well. Really nice to enjoy swedish food again after a half year :)
    Also nice to have the OP Andersson aqvavit!

