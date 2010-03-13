While I was studying in Sweden, I made a Chinese friend in my year. He studied logistics and implicitly wanted to work at Ikea. So he did: now, two years later he is a manager in the Shanghai branch, combining his language and culture experience with his market knowledge.
I was hoping to meet him today, but frankly we came for one reason only: Swedish food. Especially Köttbullar (Swedish meatballs), Kanelbullar (cinnamon Buns) and godis (candy). Funny how cheap IKEA food can be such an attraction.
10 thoughts on “Köttbullar in Shanghai”
Tis een hele geruststelling dat ze die cookies ook in China verkopen…
I’d go for the cinnamon buns, but they’ve got to have icing sugar and they’ve got to be hot. Are they hot, Joop? ;-)
Didn’t know Donuts were popular amongst Canadians? :-)
You kiddin’?! Tim Horton’s Nation: http://www.timhortons.com/ca/en/index.html — ’nuff said, baby.
Hi Adam, I’m dying for a tim hortons breakfast right now!
I ate on IKEA Shanghai as well. Really nice to enjoy swedish food again after a half year :)
Also nice to have the OP Andersson aqvavit!
