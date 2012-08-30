As I write this I’m on my way to the netherlands after a total of three years in China. We grew comfortable in Shanghai, made many friends and learned a lot about Chinese and our own culture. We are now open for a next step.
Expats have been leaving for various reasons, including food quality and the air pollution. For me, I came here straight out of university on a three year contract. The contract expired when I became cofounder of a startup but that three year deadline somehow stuck to me. I want to thank everybody who lended a helping hand and trust for us to stay here.
Before China we lived in Korea and Sweden, now we will move to a city in the center of the Netherlands.
3 thoughts on “Leaving China, going to the Netherlands”
Safe travels to you and Suna, my friend!
