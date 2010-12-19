My Bachelor party

As you could have read, I had my wedding ceremony in Korea on the 16th of October. However, tomorrow I am getting married in Netherlands. My friends (last time they fooled me at the airport) decided to throw a bachelor party. I expected we go party in the city but it was something completely else. Actually, in the last 48 hours I have been to bars and clubs in Amsterdam, Barcelona and Milan. I had no wallet on me, phone or any money the entire time. I had the greatest bachelor party anyone could have. Any party ever for that matter.

Thursday: My friend Joery came and pick me up at my house, I was told to leave my belongings at home, we were going to see his new house and went to Amsterdam for lunch with Bart, Michiel and Johannes. I guessed we’d drink something in the bar in the evening. Suddenly they showed me my own suitcase. Threw me off guard.

I concluded that I would spend the night in the city, well ok. Later I found out my wife packed it for me and my friend Joery picked it up at my own house on Wednesday. I didn’t have time to realize what was happening with the suitcase because we left straight to the central station. We took a train south and got out at the airport. (?) I was told we were waiting for my 5th friend Mathijs who lives far south of Netherlands. Then I had the shock of a lifetime, giving me a flight ticket to barcelona! Actually, it wasn’t possible for me to go because I didn’t have my passport on me, but it turned out they also managed to get that as well. How in the world? Went through customs and sat in the plane. I was still completely shocked and said to myself: we’re going to Barcelona!! They told me they picked Barcelona because I lived there in 2006, besides it’s the best city in Europe to party. We met up with my friend Ben who lives there and partied in various bars (chupito shot bar) and clubs (for one, Catwalk) until the next day. Little censorship here would be in it’s place but I behaved, we ended up getting at the hotel at 6am ;-)

Friday Waking up in Barcelona, we went out and after some coffee and sightseeing we left to the airport to return home to Amsterdam, we made plans for the rest of the evening (maybe watch a movie?) and waited at the Barcelona hub. Little did I know that my friends actually didn’t buy a ticket to Amsterdam but to Milan – even managed to get customs to let me in with a 3rd party holding my ticket – and wanted me to find out for myself. You can imagine, when I realized my jaw fell on the floor. So five hours later I was on the dancefloor again, but now in good old Milan! They really intended to do a trip down memory lane. Milan is a crazy place to party, we went straight to the club and again continued until the next morning.

Saturday When we woke up, we had to go to the airport. I checked the plane ticket and saw we were going to Amsterdam. :-) We had to hurry because even though the schedule was good, the day before we found that our plane was cancelled due to the weather and we had to change the flight. Now I am home and going to have my wedding reception in the morning. Friends and family have came from far to be here and we had a nice dinner. However, my mind is still with my bachelor party. idea to leave your house thinking you will sleep at home and to end up in a foreign city without anything on you is amazing. But to think that my friends went through so much trouble of taking days of work, planning, costs and executing their plans so full of passion and perfection is incredible. They are truly unique friends and went through so much, I look back and realize I am getting married but with such a bachelor… I’m ready to marry!