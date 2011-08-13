när Suna och jag saknar sverige, går vi till IKEA Standard Yes, Suna and I met each other in sweden, so sometimes when we long to our simple life in Jönköping, we visit the world’s largest ikea outside Sweden. Just this song in my head: http://www.lyricsmania.com/ikea_lyrics_jonathan_coulton.html
One thought on “när Suna och jag saknar sverige, går vi till IKEA”
