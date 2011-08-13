när Suna och jag saknar sverige, går vi till IKEA

Standard

Yes, Suna and I met each other in sweden, so sometimes when we long to our simple life in Jönköping, we visit the world’s largest ikea outside Sweden.

Just this song in my head: http://www.lyricsmania.com/ikea_lyrics_jonathan_coulton.html

20110813-025832.jpg20110813-030350.jpg

 

One thought on “när Suna och jag saknar sverige, går vi till IKEA

  1. My spouse and I stumbled over here coming from a different web address and thought I might
    as well check things out. I like what I see so i am just following you.
    Look forward to finding out aabout your web page for a second time.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *