Unitedstyles moved into a new office this week. We moved to a bigger and brighter place. Also, we had to move out of our old building since the old build would be ‘redeveloped’ in a few weeks. This means that the old building was planned to be demolished and would probably be replaced by a high rise some time soon. The new office is little far from my house but the new location simply rocks!
New office
4 thoughts on “New office”
Heey Joop,
Gefeliciteerd met je nieuwe mooie kantoor! Wat heb je veel mensen werken!
Suc6, lieve groeten, Ina
