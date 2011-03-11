New office

Standard

Unitedstyles moved into a new office this week. We moved to a bigger and brighter place. Also, we had to move out of our old building since the old build would be ‘redeveloped’ in a few weeks. This means that the old building was planned to be demolished and would probably be replaced by a high rise some time soon. The new office is little far from my house but the new location simply rocks!

4 thoughts on “New office

  1. Ina Kordes

    Heey Joop,

    Gefeliciteerd met je nieuwe mooie kantoor! Wat heb je veel mensen werken!
    Suc6, lieve groeten, Ina

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *