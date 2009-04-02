North-Korea vs. South-Korea match at Mapo-gu Stadium

The national football teams of North and South Korea have played a World Cup qualifier in Seoul today – which the South won by one goal to nil. Although the game was quite boring, there was a good atmosphere in the stadium, especially after Kim Chi Woo scored the first goal for South Korea.

The crowd was not as enthusiastic as I expected, seeing the Korean football fans act crazy during their victory in 2002. Perhaps it was the staggering cold that cooled the cheering a bit. Gold medal winning figure skater Kim Na-Young appeared during half time to address and thank the audience. Check out the pictures to see how much fun we had with our boards saying “I love Kim Na-Young” and “korea victory!” Ghehe that was great fun.