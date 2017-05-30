On the roof of the world

Well… close to… I visited Hailuoguo glacier park today, about 600km southwest of Chengdu and got an astounding view of mountains up to 7500m. The largest was Gonga mountain (贡嘎山). As a Dutchman (we have one ‘hill’ at 300m) I might be easily impressed but it was truly epic. Alhough most recommended to go to the hotspring, really enjoyed the views so I spent up the mountain from morning until the maximum time for descending. The pictures tell it all, the mountain wasn’t easily photographed, size and clouds and all…