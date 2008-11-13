Some pictures I took of the Han river during the last months here in Seoul. The total length of the Han River is 514 km. Although it is not a long river, the lower Han is remarkably broad for such a relatively short river. Within Seoul city limits, the river is more than 1 km wide. We visited the second skyscraper on the left of this picture and decided to cross the river with the bridge.
This picture is taken from the Namsan Tower in the center of Seoul.
2 thoughts on “[Pictures] Han river in Seoul”
í•œê°• is very long and wide river for korean. :-)
Sometimes, which is everyday seen, í•œê°• is very beautiful and absorbed.
