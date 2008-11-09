[Pictures] View over Busan city from hotel

We decided to head out to Korea’s second largest city — the harbor city Busan. Very moist and clear upon arrival, but dark and foggy when we woke up. I was curious about Busan because I like cities next to the sea, we spend some time on the beach, had an interesting night.

Do you see those grey shafts with the blue P on it? That are parking spaces… A big elevator for cars. No driving, very efficient.The Busan harbor is ranked internationally as the third largest seaport in terms of cargo volume, it reminded me of Rotterdam.