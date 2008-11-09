[Pictures] View over Busan city from hotel

We decided to head out to Korea’s second largest city — the harbor city Busan. Very moist and clear upon arrival, but dark and foggy when we woke up. I was curious about Busan because I like cities next to the sea, we spend some time on the beach, had an interesting night.
Do you see those grey shafts with the blue P on it? That are parking spaces… A big elevator for cars. No driving, very efficient.The Busan harbor is ranked internationally as the third largest seaport in terms of cargo volume, it reminded me of Rotterdam.
Those are fantastic photo’s. The photo of all the advertising signs looks great. Aren’t those dolls just great, i have one that similar. Its smilling.
I'm curious on how much is the reservation or stay on those hotel in Busan because I want to have a long vacation there and I prefer a cheap hotel but with good amenities and services. It seems that establishments are only beside the sea which is similar to Miami beach.By the way, I love those dolls with mix emotions :)
If you want to stay really cheap, visit a jimjilbang. Otherwise check hostels.com
I like the second picture best. Nice city but a little crowdy for my taste. If you ever visit Australia and decide to stay in one of the many hotels in Brisbane you got to check out the view from the Story Bridge. It's not like the sea, but I'm sure you are going to love it.
Busan city is really amazing and full of colors during the night because of those of luxurious and cheap hotels in there as I can see it in the picture. Busan is one of the perfect place to do shooting and mostly of the stars in hollywood such as Jackie Chan have done a film in this city. Those dolls in the picture are really funny, I think that is one of the best selling souvenir in Busan.
high view is shaking my legs
Ehm you do realize this is korea :)
Wow great pics! Even though it’s my own city I never actually explored the city enough. I guess it’s a good idea to be a ‘tourist’ in your own city then you realize charms of the city which you’ve been taking for granted for ages! Thanks Joop for great pics^^ – H
