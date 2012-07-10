Potluck party

Thanks for coming to our house everybody!

With friends from so many different countries, it seemed fun to organize a potluck party and bring all their best food creations together. Last Sunday we all came together at our house and enjoyed games and various foods. Whilst combining so many dishes could be a risk, it turned out quite ok!

Everybody brought their best dish, our table was soon full of all kinds of delicious meals.

As always, we ended up at the Cuban bar down our street…

 

 

 

 

 

 

On my birthday, Suna had a little surprise for me! Spicy chocolate

My actual birthday was on Monday, so Suna took me out for dinner in the evening! We went to a Mexican restaurant called Maya and enjoyed a nice dinner together. In the end, she had a surprise dessert for me!

