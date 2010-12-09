Present from Chieko





We received a gift from Chieko yesterday, she is a Japanese friend we know for a long time. She was invited to our wedding but was too busy at the time. Instead she offered us a dinner at the time. So yesterday was the day and we went to a greek restaurant at Hongmei road. We thought the food was great and we ate a lot. I was full! Then she asked: are you full? So we replied YES very. But it turns out she was asking because her present was soon arriving, a really nice desert with ‘happy wedding joop ♥ suna’ written on the plate. At first I didn’t realize what she ment with ‘are you full’? but when this desert came we couldn’t resist. Afterwards we went to the Cuban bar together and drank mojito’s and caprinia’s. The Cuban bar is: Businessmen from the hilton, Reggaeton, sigars and rum.

Thanks Chieko!