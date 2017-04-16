Not sure if you have visited Daejeon, South Korea before, but when you come from the highway you are welcomed by a huge expo park before entering the city. After driving by for almost a decade, we made a stop, I never had a look up close. My in-laws were surprised that we could have a look of the remainders up close. The ’93 Expo (Deajeon was still called Taejeon) -대전 엑스포 was perhaps one of the last exhibitions of wonder. What I mean by that is based on our visit to the 2010 Shanghai expo which was cool, but did not showcase anything new besides architecture. At the time we concluded that the internet ruined expo’s forever. That’s why I like the photo’s above. Most photos above are from the internet or taken at the museum. Still today in Daejeon you can see how important the expo was for the city considering it’s location and to many business or complexes still referring the 25 years ago event. The Expo was about showcasing technology from the ‘future’ like maglev trains, robots and 4d cinema’s. (Little about phones tv considering Korea becoming a powerhouse in both) – It was a time everything seemed possible because of the unlimited possibilities of technology. I like that retro-futurism of those days. Today, realism sent in and the park is slowly replaced with new apartments, the park is probably gone soon. If you happen to get out there, the attached museum for Expo’s is certainly worth while as well. Talking about showcasing novel technology, here was a showcase from around the world’s expo’s. How about a vacuum machine from 1915, a wooden cloth hanger (’33), or a plastic toothbrush? (’33) Surprising how seemingly mundane objects to us now where objects of wonder one day. Needles to say us ’90s kids had fun.
6,145 thoughts on “Retro futurism: Taejeon ’93 expo ”
zel cbd oil at walmart
brh big fish casino slots
sgc cbd oil vs hemp oil
lee vegas world casino games
ptv hemp oil extract
gpa free casino games vegas world
iuy casino slot
ybc cbd oil uk
nvk what is hemp oil
ync buy cbd oil
imf hallmark casino online
ahx buy cbd new york
lej doubledown casino
vaj free slots
zjo cbd vs hemp oil
uru cbd pure hemp oil
best loans for bad credit
loans online direct
adz free casino games sun moon
tln cbd oil side effects
zkq cbd oil benefits
daa hemp oil side effects
fvn cbd oil benefits
trq slots games
orr online casino games
mjq organic hemp oil
nxf free coins slotomania
fjt buy cbd usa
Hey very nice blog!
cdu casino games free
kmx royal river casino
ttq hemp oil benefits
lux nutiva hemp oil
zga best cbd oil
celebrex
jum lady luck
zzk hemp oil for dogs
hah what is cbd oil
ijl casino bonus
loans help
rch cbd oil for sale
zmy vegas slots online
yuw casino online slots
hmm hemp oil store
oma green roads cbd oil
hqk fortune bay casino
aju slot machine free