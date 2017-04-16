Not sure if you have visited Daejeon, South Korea before, but when you come from the highway you are welcomed by a huge expo park before entering the city. After driving by for almost a decade, we made a stop, I never had a look up close. My in-laws were surprised that we could have a look of the remainders up close. The ’93 Expo (Deajeon was still called Taejeon) -대전 엑스포 was perhaps one of the last exhibitions of wonder. What I mean by that is based on our visit to the 2010 Shanghai expo which was cool, but did not showcase anything new besides architecture. At the time we concluded that the internet ruined expo’s forever. That’s why I like the photo’s above. Most photos above are from the internet or taken at the museum. Still today in Daejeon you can see how important the expo was for the city considering it’s location and to many business or complexes still referring the 25 years ago event. The Expo was about showcasing technology from the ‘future’ like maglev trains, robots and 4d cinema’s. (Little about phones tv considering Korea becoming a powerhouse in both) – It was a time everything seemed possible because of the unlimited possibilities of technology. I like that retro-futurism of those days. Today, realism sent in and the park is slowly replaced with new apartments, the park is probably gone soon. If you happen to get out there, the attached museum for Expo’s is certainly worth while as well. Talking about showcasing novel technology, here was a showcase from around the world’s expo’s. How about a vacuum machine from 1915, a wooden cloth hanger (’33), or a plastic toothbrush? (’33) Surprising how seemingly mundane objects to us now where objects of wonder one day. Needles to say us ’90s kids had fun.
6,865 thoughts on “Retro futurism: Taejeon ’93 expo ”
pap online casino real money
Aw, this was a very nice post. In thought I would like to put in writing like this moreover ?taking time and precise effort to make a very good article?but what can I say?I procrastinate alot and certainly not appear to get one thing done.
jzs play slots online
how to get a loan with bad credit
Because the admin of this site is working, no question very soon it will be famous, due to its feature contents.
kby what is hemp oil
kxp online casino games
colchicine gout
nze foxwoods casino online
srb cbd oil canada online
xct cbd oil uk
fjg nutiva hemp oil
fhy cbd oils
sog hollywood casino play4fun
dxo cbd oil in canada
payday loan services
rst free online casino
cvw casino game
side effects of viagra http://cheapvirgaraonline.com/ – side effects of viagra cheap viagra cheap viagra п»їbuy viagra online http://cheapvirgaraonline.com/