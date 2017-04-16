Not sure if you have visited Daejeon, South Korea before, but when you come from the highway you are welcomed by a huge expo park before entering the city. After driving by for almost a decade, we made a stop, I never had a look up close. My in-laws were surprised that we could have a look of the remainders up close. The ’93 Expo (Deajeon was still called Taejeon) -대전 엑스포 was perhaps one of the last exhibitions of wonder. What I mean by that is based on our visit to the 2010 Shanghai expo which was cool, but did not showcase anything new besides architecture. At the time we concluded that the internet ruined expo’s forever. That’s why I like the photo’s above. Most photos above are from the internet or taken at the museum. Still today in Daejeon you can see how important the expo was for the city considering it’s location and to many business or complexes still referring the 25 years ago event. The Expo was about showcasing technology from the ‘future’ like maglev trains, robots and 4d cinema’s. (Little about phones tv considering Korea becoming a powerhouse in both) – It was a time everything seemed possible because of the unlimited possibilities of technology. I like that retro-futurism of those days. Today, realism sent in and the park is slowly replaced with new apartments, the park is probably gone soon. If you happen to get out there, the attached museum for Expo’s is certainly worth while as well. Talking about showcasing novel technology, here was a showcase from around the world’s expo’s. How about a vacuum machine from 1915, a wooden cloth hanger (’33), or a plastic toothbrush? (’33) Surprising how seemingly mundane objects to us now where objects of wonder one day. Needles to say us ’90s kids had fun.
7,958 thoughts on “Retro futurism: Taejeon ’93 expo ”
hho casino play
apb what is cbd oil
buy doxycycline
bgw hemp oil
CAB 토토 사이트 홍보를 해 왔던 총판입니다.
작년12월부터 총판 수익금 526만원을 못받아서
이렇게 먹튀 사이트에 글을 올리게 됐습니다,
홍보를 꾸준히 해 오다가 홍보 방법이 막혀서 사전에 CAB운영진의 양해를 구해서
7-8개월동안 홍보방법을 찾기위해 홍보를 못했습니다,
그러다 올해 5월부터 홍보방법을 찾아서 홍보를 하다가
도메인이 유해 사이트로 떠서 새로운 도메인 셋팅을 해 달라고 부탁드렸더니
충분히 기다릴만큼 기다렸다고 도메인 셋팅을 안해주더군요,,
홍보 준비하는 기간동안에 수익금은 500만원이 넘어 있었고,나는 정산금보다
홍보를 계속하고 싶었는데,
갑자기 도메인 셋팅을 안해준다고 하니,,,황당하더군요
그래서 도메인 셋팅 안 해 줄거면 정산금을 정산해 달라고 햇더니
“6개월반이나 기다려 아무성과가 없어서 정산금을 못주겟다네요,,
그래도 5월에는 많지는 않지만 10여명정도 가입이 있었고,이제 어느정도 효과를 볼려고
하는데
정산금 주기 싫어서 같이 일을 못하겟다고 하니,,,이게 먹튀가 아니고 뭔가요?
내가 이렇게 글을 올리는것도 사전에 CAB운영진에 미리 얘기를 드렸고,마음대로 하라고 하면서
관리자 비번과 텔레그램까지 차단했고,CAB 사이트에 자세히 알아보니,일반 유저 먹튀도 여러건 발견되어
이대로 나두면 안되겠다는 생각이 들어 이렇게 글을 올립니다.
일단 저와 제가 아는 동생이 CAB에서 놀았던 입금 계좌를 경찰에 아는분한테 제출을 할겁니다.
지금 CAB을 이용하고 계신분이나 이용하실분들은 나중에 통장 계좌가 노출되어 경찰 조사를 받는일이
없도록 CAB토토사이트 이용을 자제해 주시기 바랍니다,
그리고 CAB토토 사이트도 상황이 복잡해지면 일반유저 먹튀도 예상되니까,
가능하면 다른 사이트 이용을 부탁드립니다!!
swa cbd oil cost
buying prednisoline tablets
npw borgata online casino
ecg buy cbd usa
xfi cbd oil benefits