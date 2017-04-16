Not sure if you have visited Daejeon, South Korea before, but when you come from the highway you are welcomed by a huge expo park before entering the city. After driving by for almost a decade, we made a stop, I never had a look up close. My in-laws were surprised that we could have a look of the remainders up close. The ’93 Expo (Deajeon was still called Taejeon) -대전 엑스포 was perhaps one of the last exhibitions of wonder. What I mean by that is based on our visit to the 2010 Shanghai expo which was cool, but did not showcase anything new besides architecture. At the time we concluded that the internet ruined expo’s forever. That’s why I like the photo’s above. Most photos above are from the internet or taken at the museum. Still today in Daejeon you can see how important the expo was for the city considering it’s location and to many business or complexes still referring the 25 years ago event. The Expo was about showcasing technology from the ‘future’ like maglev trains, robots and 4d cinema’s. (Little about phones tv considering Korea becoming a powerhouse in both) – It was a time everything seemed possible because of the unlimited possibilities of technology. I like that retro-futurism of those days. Today, realism sent in and the park is slowly replaced with new apartments, the park is probably gone soon. If you happen to get out there, the attached museum for Expo’s is certainly worth while as well. Talking about showcasing novel technology, here was a showcase from around the world’s expo’s. How about a vacuum machine from 1915, a wooden cloth hanger (’33), or a plastic toothbrush? (’33) Surprising how seemingly mundane objects to us now where objects of wonder one day. Needles to say us ’90s kids had fun.
14,859 thoughts on “Retro futurism: Taejeon ’93 expo ”
medication fluoxetine
metformin
prednisone steroids
jup cbd oil at walmart
I was just seeking this information for some time. After 6 hours of continuous Googleing,
at last I got it in your web site. I wonder what is the lack
of Google strategy that do not rank this type of informative sites in top of the list.
Generally the top web sites are full of garbage.
oee cbd oil stores near me
gil cbd vs hemp oil
Hello! I know this is kinda off topic but I’d figured I’d ask.
Would you be interested in trading links or maybe guest authoring a blog post or vice-versa?
My blog covers a lot of the same topics as yours and I feel
we could greatly benefit from each other. If you are interested feel free to shoot me an email.
I look forward to hearing from you! Great blog by the way!
I simply had to say thanks yet again. I’m not certain the things I could possibly have carried out in the absence of the entire pointers discussed by you about my concern. It became a frightening matter in my opinion, but discovering the specialised approach you handled the issue made me to jump with gladness. I am just happy for this assistance and in addition wish you recognize what a great job that you are getting into teaching many people all through a blog. Most probably you have never encountered all of us.