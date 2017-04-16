Not sure if you have visited Daejeon, South Korea before, but when you come from the highway you are welcomed by a huge expo park before entering the city. After driving by for almost a decade, we made a stop, I never had a look up close. My in-laws were surprised that we could have a look of the remainders up close. The ’93 Expo (Deajeon was still called Taejeon) -대전 엑스포 was perhaps one of the last exhibitions of wonder. What I mean by that is based on our visit to the 2010 Shanghai expo which was cool, but did not showcase anything new besides architecture. At the time we concluded that the internet ruined expo’s forever. That’s why I like the photo’s above. Most photos above are from the internet or taken at the museum. Still today in Daejeon you can see how important the expo was for the city considering it’s location and to many business or complexes still referring the 25 years ago event. The Expo was about showcasing technology from the ‘future’ like maglev trains, robots and 4d cinema’s. (Little about phones tv considering Korea becoming a powerhouse in both) – It was a time everything seemed possible because of the unlimited possibilities of technology. I like that retro-futurism of those days. Today, realism sent in and the park is slowly replaced with new apartments, the park is probably gone soon. If you happen to get out there, the attached museum for Expo’s is certainly worth while as well. Talking about showcasing novel technology, here was a showcase from around the world’s expo’s. How about a vacuum machine from 1915, a wooden cloth hanger (’33), or a plastic toothbrush? (’33) Surprising how seemingly mundane objects to us now where objects of wonder one day. Needles to say us ’90s kids had fun.
15,670 thoughts on “Retro futurism: Taejeon ’93 expo ”
pke hemp oil side effects
bfv best hemp oil
I just wanted to compose a note to be able to appreciate you for some of the superb tips and hints you are sharing at this website. My time-consuming internet research has now been paid with professional knowledge to go over with my neighbours. I would express that we site visitors are quite endowed to dwell in a great network with very many awesome people with useful hints. I feel really fortunate to have used your entire web site and look forward to so many more exciting moments reading here. Thanks a lot once more for a lot of things.
lph benefits of cbd oil
psr casino blackjack
tee play online casino games
bmz cbd oil stores near me
wkp benefits of cbd oil
buy allopurinol
msc charlestown races and slots
tcy organic hemp oil
lga hemp oil benefits
generic viagra usa
qfc mirrorball slots
http://benicar.us.com/ – benicar 20 mg
mmk cbd oil benefits
valtrex
generic avodart online
nhg gold fish casino slots
ozz slotomania slot machines