Not sure if you have visited Daejeon, South Korea before, but when you come from the highway you are welcomed by a huge expo park before entering the city. After driving by for almost a decade, we made a stop, I never had a look up close. My in-laws were surprised that we could have a look of the remainders up close. The ’93 Expo (Deajeon was still called Taejeon) -대전 엑스포 was perhaps one of the last exhibitions of wonder. What I mean by that is based on our visit to the 2010 Shanghai expo which was cool, but did not showcase anything new besides architecture. At the time we concluded that the internet ruined expo’s forever. That’s why I like the photo’s above. Most photos above are from the internet or taken at the museum. Still today in Daejeon you can see how important the expo was for the city considering it’s location and to many business or complexes still referring the 25 years ago event. The Expo was about showcasing technology from the ‘future’ like maglev trains, robots and 4d cinema’s. (Little about phones tv considering Korea becoming a powerhouse in both) – It was a time everything seemed possible because of the unlimited possibilities of technology. I like that retro-futurism of those days. Today, realism sent in and the park is slowly replaced with new apartments, the park is probably gone soon. If you happen to get out there, the attached museum for Expo’s is certainly worth while as well. Talking about showcasing novel technology, here was a showcase from around the world’s expo’s. How about a vacuum machine from 1915, a wooden cloth hanger (’33), or a plastic toothbrush? (’33) Surprising how seemingly mundane objects to us now where objects of wonder one day. Needles to say us ’90s kids had fun.
16,578 thoughts on “Retro futurism: Taejeon ’93 expo ”
cialis without prescription http://cialistrd.com/# cialis online
xpp casino vegas world
kdf stn play online casino
lvp hemp oil store
izq slot machines for home entertainment
egz house of fun free slots
http //www.reliablemedpharmacy.com/
elm free coins slotomania
Free Porn Pictures and Best HD Sex Photos
http://funlesbians.lesbianpron.bloglag.com/?rita
ass best you porn uk black porn hub crips and girls porn 1980 hc porn fantasy porn drawings
lisinopril 20 mg
cej cbd oil for sale
yyl cbd oil side effects
If you search against something captivating, hamper this at blameworthy
http://pth.codeants.in/2019/08/11/approaches-to-understand-free-timego-for-this/
buy dapoxetine usa
pwj where to buy cbd oil
ryz play free mr cashman slots
kwq cbd vs hemp oil
I simply wanted to appreciate you again. I’m not certain the things I would have undertaken without these strategies documented by you on such subject matter. Previously it was an absolute distressing setting in my opinion, but seeing a expert fashion you treated that made me to weep for contentment. Extremely happy for your advice and sincerely hope you really know what a great job you’re providing training the mediocre ones thru a web site. More than likely you’ve never encountered any of us.
ldc what is hemp oil good for
jjp what is hemp oil good for
opv zilis cbd oil
kxm show all free slots games
adi no deposit games online for real cash
hhw hemp oil for dogs
mio casino blackjack
xzy optivida hemp oil
jug cbd hemp
aiq hemp oil benefits dr oz
hug optivida hemp oil
ykr cbd vs hemp oil