Not sure if you have visited Daejeon, South Korea before, but when you come from the highway you are welcomed by a huge expo park before entering the city. After driving by for almost a decade, we made a stop, I never had a look up close. My in-laws were surprised that we could have a look of the remainders up close. The ’93 Expo (Deajeon was still called Taejeon) -대전 엑스포 was perhaps one of the last exhibitions of wonder. What I mean by that is based on our visit to the 2010 Shanghai expo which was cool, but did not showcase anything new besides architecture. At the time we concluded that the internet ruined expo’s forever. That’s why I like the photo’s above. Most photos above are from the internet or taken at the museum. Still today in Daejeon you can see how important the expo was for the city considering it’s location and to many business or complexes still referring the 25 years ago event. The Expo was about showcasing technology from the ‘future’ like maglev trains, robots and 4d cinema’s. (Little about phones tv considering Korea becoming a powerhouse in both) – It was a time everything seemed possible because of the unlimited possibilities of technology. I like that retro-futurism of those days. Today, realism sent in and the park is slowly replaced with new apartments, the park is probably gone soon. If you happen to get out there, the attached museum for Expo’s is certainly worth while as well. Talking about showcasing novel technology, here was a showcase from around the world’s expo’s. How about a vacuum machine from 1915, a wooden cloth hanger (’33), or a plastic toothbrush? (’33) Surprising how seemingly mundane objects to us now where objects of wonder one day. Needles to say us ’90s kids had fun.
16,664 thoughts on “Retro futurism: Taejeon ’93 expo ”
http://tadalafil.us.com/ – tadalafil
vfb cbd oil online
wpz where to buy cbd oil
chb caesars slots free casino
nyk free online slots
metformin 500 mg without prescription
tamoxifen for sale
jal hemp oil side effects
fgs pure cbd oil
hra las vegas casinos slots machines
bzx cbd oil side effects
ruz casino bonus codes
tve cbd vs hemp oil
Howdy! I understand this is somewhat off-topic however I
had to ask. Does building a well-established blog such as yours take a
lot of work? I am completely new to blogging however I do write in my diary on a daily
basis. I’d like to start a blog so I can share my experience and views
online. Please let me know if you have any kind of ideas or tips for new aspiring blog owners.
Thankyou!