Not sure if you have visited Daejeon, South Korea before, but when you come from the highway you are welcomed by a huge expo park before entering the city. After driving by for almost a decade, we made a stop, I never had a look up close. My in-laws were surprised that we could have a look of the remainders up close. The ’93 Expo (Deajeon was still called Taejeon) -대전 엑스포 was perhaps one of the last exhibitions of wonder. What I mean by that is based on our visit to the 2010 Shanghai expo which was cool, but did not showcase anything new besides architecture. At the time we concluded that the internet ruined expo’s forever. That’s why I like the photo’s above. Most photos above are from the internet or taken at the museum. Still today in Daejeon you can see how important the expo was for the city considering it’s location and to many business or complexes still referring the 25 years ago event. The Expo was about showcasing technology from the ‘future’ like maglev trains, robots and 4d cinema’s. (Little about phones tv considering Korea becoming a powerhouse in both) – It was a time everything seemed possible because of the unlimited possibilities of technology. I like that retro-futurism of those days. Today, realism sent in and the park is slowly replaced with new apartments, the park is probably gone soon. If you happen to get out there, the attached museum for Expo’s is certainly worth while as well. Talking about showcasing novel technology, here was a showcase from around the world’s expo’s. How about a vacuum machine from 1915, a wooden cloth hanger (’33), or a plastic toothbrush? (’33) Surprising how seemingly mundane objects to us now where objects of wonder one day. Needles to say us ’90s kids had fun.
18,211 thoughts on “Retro futurism: Taejeon ’93 expo ”
nle goldfish casino slots free
tretinoin cream .025
ejh free casino games online
jeu casino real money
egd big fish casino
ndo cbd oil for pain
tadalafil drug
drp casino bonus codes
fod side effects of hemp oil
Hey would you mind sharing which blog platform you’re working with?
I’m looking to start my own blog in the near future but I’m having a hard
time making a decision between BlogEngine/Wordpress/B2evolution and Drupal.
The reason I ask is because your design and
style seems different then most blogs and I’m looking for something unique.
P.S Sorry for getting off-topic but I had to ask!
yjc slotomania free online slots game
hsb free casino games
cheap sildenafil from india
fzt pechanga casino
propecia over the counter
fqu cbd oil side effects
fgb cbd oil side effects
sales viagra
nolvadex tamoxifen
xco online casinos
tbj hempworx cbd oil
ulr casino slots
price of levitra 20 mg
dth hypercasinos
cwz hollywood slots
zgt casino play
poh casino play
atenolol
bzs 888 casino online
wmq hemp oil cbd
fcx casino play
qkh bovada casino
mbp casino play
kfv casino slots
tnb rock n cash casino slots
tgq no deposit casino
Sexy photo galleries, daily updated collections
http://outwoodporn.moesexy.com/?paige
porn jpeg high quality teen porn shit storm porn porn free sharing free young teen chubby porn
Dirty Porn Photos, daily updated galleries
http://spacelatex.xblognetwork.com/?izabella
cuties porn phatbooty asian porn videos soft erections porn matrue black porn free young teen porn movies amatuer
deh cbd oil for dogs
ohp best time to play slot machines
hsu buffalo slots
igw free online casino games vegas
qgl real money casino
apt hemp oil benefits dr oz
yza online casino real money
pup play casino
nkk best online casinos
strattera
yja cbd oil dosage
wno online casino