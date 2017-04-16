Not sure if you have visited Daejeon, South Korea before, but when you come from the highway you are welcomed by a huge expo park before entering the city. After driving by for almost a decade, we made a stop, I never had a look up close. My in-laws were surprised that we could have a look of the remainders up close. The ’93 Expo (Deajeon was still called Taejeon) -대전 엑스포 was perhaps one of the last exhibitions of wonder. What I mean by that is based on our visit to the 2010 Shanghai expo which was cool, but did not showcase anything new besides architecture. At the time we concluded that the internet ruined expo’s forever. That’s why I like the photo’s above. Most photos above are from the internet or taken at the museum. Still today in Daejeon you can see how important the expo was for the city considering it’s location and to many business or complexes still referring the 25 years ago event. The Expo was about showcasing technology from the ‘future’ like maglev trains, robots and 4d cinema’s. (Little about phones tv considering Korea becoming a powerhouse in both) – It was a time everything seemed possible because of the unlimited possibilities of technology. I like that retro-futurism of those days. Today, realism sent in and the park is slowly replaced with new apartments, the park is probably gone soon. If you happen to get out there, the attached museum for Expo’s is certainly worth while as well. Talking about showcasing novel technology, here was a showcase from around the world’s expo’s. How about a vacuum machine from 1915, a wooden cloth hanger (’33), or a plastic toothbrush? (’33) Surprising how seemingly mundane objects to us now where objects of wonder one day. Needles to say us ’90s kids had fun.
18,599 thoughts on “Retro futurism: Taejeon ’93 expo ”
wqc hollywood casino
fad free slots
veq slot games with bonus spins
ixw real money casino
advair by mail
ycx free casino games online
sildenafil citrate
discount cialis compare viagra and generic viagra cialis for bph
axg free online slots vegas world
ovt lady luck online casino
ddm casino game
yiw online gambling
pfd buy cbd new york
vjk online casino
zsz online casino real money
cxv online casino real money
http://get-meds-now.com/ – where can i buy xenical over the counter
lha casino bonus codes
accutane.com
hzu free slots no download no registration zeus
exv play free slots for fun
gud best online gambling sites for real money
mav benefits of hemp oil
ugk 100 free casino no deposit
kuq big fish casino
oif msn games zone online casino
dkf online casinos
gxh best online casinos
edr slot machines free games
ywd free casino
ydm free slots
abp old version vegas world
rcq slots for real money free no deposit
lgm cbd oil stores near me
kgw play casino
I simply could not leave your website before suggesting that I actually enjoyed the standard information a person supply for your visitors? Is going to be back incessantly to check out new posts.
bqj zone casino vegas world
azv winstar world casino
yhu hemp oil side effects
tdn absolutely free casino slots games
price of advair diskus
http://cephalexinantibiotic.com/ – where to buy cephalexin
dil cbd
qxv organic hemp oil
mzl casino online
htw free slot games 777
ppw slots farm
wkd free casino games
generic estrace
related site propranolol lisinopril hct buy aciclovir