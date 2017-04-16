Not sure if you have visited Daejeon, South Korea before, but when you come from the highway you are welcomed by a huge expo park before entering the city. After driving by for almost a decade, we made a stop, I never had a look up close. My in-laws were surprised that we could have a look of the remainders up close. The ’93 Expo (Deajeon was still called Taejeon) -대전 엑스포 was perhaps one of the last exhibitions of wonder. What I mean by that is based on our visit to the 2010 Shanghai expo which was cool, but did not showcase anything new besides architecture. At the time we concluded that the internet ruined expo’s forever. That’s why I like the photo’s above. Most photos above are from the internet or taken at the museum. Still today in Daejeon you can see how important the expo was for the city considering it’s location and to many business or complexes still referring the 25 years ago event. The Expo was about showcasing technology from the ‘future’ like maglev trains, robots and 4d cinema’s. (Little about phones tv considering Korea becoming a powerhouse in both) – It was a time everything seemed possible because of the unlimited possibilities of technology. I like that retro-futurism of those days. Today, realism sent in and the park is slowly replaced with new apartments, the park is probably gone soon. If you happen to get out there, the attached museum for Expo’s is certainly worth while as well. Talking about showcasing novel technology, here was a showcase from around the world’s expo’s. How about a vacuum machine from 1915, a wooden cloth hanger (’33), or a plastic toothbrush? (’33) Surprising how seemingly mundane objects to us now where objects of wonder one day. Needles to say us ’90s kids had fun.
18,875 thoughts on “Retro futurism: Taejeon ’93 expo ”
zhu casino bonus codes
iuv play casino
xxn casino play
els best online casinos
wut cbd oil
ikb hemp oil cbd
blj casino game
prednisone for sale online
eou real vegas casino games free
wmw online casino games
generic atenolol
zbi casino bonus codes
dks casino play
hgf cbd oil in canada
tic casino games
dvh free casino
dhz real money casino
qlk usa casinos no deposit free welcome bonus
wholesale viagra
wut empire city casino online free
icy free slots online no download no registration
cud play slots
wfl online slots free
Have you ever thought about publishing an e-book or
guest authoring on other websites? I have a blog based on the same subjects
you discuss and would really like to have you share some stories/information. I know my visitors would enjoy your
work. If you’re even remotely interested, feel free to send me an e-mail.
rku free casino games slots
eic gamepoint slots
wsw prairie meadows casino